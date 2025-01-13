In the first El Clasico of 2025, Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash against each other in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final on January 13. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana Final will be held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah and will begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, in India live telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final won't be available due to the lack of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options on the FanCode app and website, which will need an INR 29 pass. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Preview: Key Battles, H2H and More About Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

