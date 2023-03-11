Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Espanyol in their next fixture at La Liga 2022-23 on Saturday, March 11. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Real Madrid played out a goalless draw against Real Betis in their previous match. Meanwhile, Espanyol are coming into this game with a 2-1 loss against Real Valladolid. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. However, they will not telecast this match due to other commitments. Fans meanwhile can watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. Giovanni Simeone, Napoli Forward, Earns Argentina Call-Up for Friendlies Against Panama and Curacao.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)