Real Madrid is hosting Getafe in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, December 1. The Real Madrid vs Getafe football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu and commenced at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 has no official broadcasting partner in India, Madrid vs Getafe match will not have any live telecast viewing option. With GXR as the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India fans can watch Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming viewing option for free on its website online. The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2024: Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal Among Nominees.

Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

