Real Madrid would be facing Girona in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Real Madrid vs Girona match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Girona football match on the JioCinema app and website. ‘I’m Cristiano, Not Messi’ Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Real Madrid vs Girona, LaLiga 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)