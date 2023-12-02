Real Madrid would be squaring off against Granada in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, December 2. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of La Liga 2023-24 in India and fans can enjoy live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Granada match on the Sports 18 1 HD TV channel. Those who are keen on watching live streaming of this contest can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Expected to Return Early Next Year After Setback in Recovery from Knee Injury.

Real Madrid vs Granada

