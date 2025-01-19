Real Madrid square off against Las Palmas in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga 2024-25 match began at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no Real Madrid vs Las Palmas live telecast available for fans in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available for fans in India as they can watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Real Madrid will look to stretch their lead at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 points table with a win in this contest. Real Madrid To Appoint Former Player As Carlo Ancelotti's Replacement Next Season: Report.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

