Defending champions Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in their next match at the La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, January 30. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Real Madrid are coming into this match with a 3-1 win over city rivals Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. The important La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be telecasted live on Sports 18 - 1 SD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app and website.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad On JioCinema

