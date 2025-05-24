Looking to give a fairy tale goodbye to manager Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad in their final La Liga 2024-25 match on Saturday, May 24. The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu and start at 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India won't have a viewing option on TV for La Liga 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, online streaming viewing options of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 match will be available on the FanCode app and website for INR 25, who are the new official partners for the Spanish League in India for the next five seasons. Real Madrid Part Ways With Manager Carlo Ancelotti Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025, La Liga 2024-25 Clash Against Real Sociedad To Be Italian's Last Match In-Charge.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Live

