Real Sociedad will lock horns with CA Osasuna in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-final on February 7. The Real Sociedad vs Osasuna clash will kick off at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), and is scheduled to be played at Anoeta Stadium. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India, so the game will not be telecasted in India. However, FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India, where fans can find viewing options of Real Sociedad vs Osasuna live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Real Sociedad Fans Attacked in Rome Ahead of UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Match Against Lazio

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Copa del Rey 2024-25 live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)