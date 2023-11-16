Pakistan will play Saudi Arabia on November 16, 2023, in the first round of the AFC Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match has a scheduled start time of 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is not with any channel in India. So, the Brazil vs Uruguay match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. Arsene Wenger To Inaugurate AIFF-FIFA Academy in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Today's AFC #FIFAWorldCup qualifier action! ✨ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)