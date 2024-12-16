Bottom placed Southampton will take on 12th placed Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling encounter. The Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 encounter will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match and it will be live telecast on the Star Sports Select SD/HD channels. The live streaming viewing option of the Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in exchange of a subscription fee. Premier League 2024–25: Pep Guardiola Reveals He’ll Leave Manchester City if ‘He Loses the Dressing Room’ Ahead of Manchester Derby.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Drop in your predictions for MW16 👇 pic.twitter.com/0m5nsr6zuk — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)