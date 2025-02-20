How To Watch Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Football Match With Time in IST

Inter Miami will take on Sporting Kansas City in a first-round match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on Thursday, February 20. The Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami live streaming online on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a match pass for Rs 69. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Sporting KC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)