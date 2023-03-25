Sweden will face Belgium in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday, March 25. The Group F match will be played at the Friends Arena in Stockholm and it is set to begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 1 will provide live telecast of this contest in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Free Kick Goal Video: Watch Portuguese Captain Score From the Set Piece in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match Against Liechtenstein.

Sweden vs Belgium Live Streaming and Telecast Details

2️⃣ exciting matches to look forward to in the #EuropeanQualifiers tonight 🤩 🙌 Which side are you on❓ ⚽ 👀#SonySportsNetwork #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/XWVAaIO9qO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)