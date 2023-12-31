Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Bournemouth in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 31. The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans can also watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Ends Historic Year on High With 2–0 Win Over Sheffield United; Nottingham Forest Beats 2–1 Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

We’ve got HUGE fixtures coming up in this #GW of the #PL! Tell us your score predictions below 👇🏽 Watch all the Premier League action LIVE on Star Sports Select 📺 Tune-in Sat 30th Dec, 6 PM onwards#PassionUnlimited pic.twitter.com/dmUCfUwSzW — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 30, 2023

