After poor run of form in the EPL 2024-25 season, the spurs will look for a strong finish to the season and will host Bournemouth on matchday 28. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 9. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website. Mohamed Salah Becomes Fifth All-Time Goal Scorer in Premier League History, Matches Sergio Aguero’s Goal Tally During Liverpool vs Southampton Match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Live

Spurs worldwide 🌎 Where are you following today's Premier League action from? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mHwvV7e4hW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)