After winning the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 title, Tottenham Hotspur will now play their last English Premier League 2024-25 match, as they are hosting Brighton & Hove Albion FC. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London from 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, May 25. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton EPL 2024-25 live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Golden Boot 2025: Who Will Win European Golden Boot? Check List of Contenders Featuring Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski Among Others.

Where will you be watching our season finale from? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/h49skxxTZ3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 25, 2025

