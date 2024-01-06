Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head against Burnley for the FA Cup 2023-24 third-round match on Saturday, January 6. The game will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley game. The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio users can also watch this match on the JioTV app for free. Arsenal to Wear All White Kit in FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool Due to Campaign Against Knife Crime and Youth Violence (Watch Video)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley FA Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Spurs' quest for their first #FACup title in 3️⃣3️⃣ years begins TONIGHT 🏆 🙌



Can the Lilywhites see off the challenge of Burnley? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #EmiratesFACup #TOTBUR pic.twitter.com/9KQ4Zk4KIc— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 5, 2024

