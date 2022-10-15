Tottenham Hotspur will face Everton in their home match in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, October 15. The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspurs stadium and is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Star Select and the live stream will be provided to the fans in India by the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Live Streaming and Telecast

