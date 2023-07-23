Tottenham Hotspur will cross swords against Leicester City in the pre-season clash on Sunday, July 23 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The club-friendly match will get underway at 3:30 IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match would not be telecasted in India. However, fans should not be disheartened as they could live stream the upcoming game on Tottenham’s official app and website. Thus, football fanatics in the country can enjoy the action on Tottenham’s official app or website. Sadio Mane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Forward in Talks to Join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Live

MATCHDAY IN BANGKOK 🙌 🆚 Leicester City 🏟️ Rajamangala Stadium ⏰ 5pm (ICT) 📺 SPURSPLAY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)