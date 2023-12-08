Tottenham Hotspur will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with West Ham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Friday, September 8. The Spurs vs West Ham match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans will also be able to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United Gets Morale-Boosting 2–1 Win Over Chelsea, Manchester City Loses 1–0 Against Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham

Where in the world will you be following #TOTWHU from? 🌍 Let us know! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/N45IgCDZDu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 7, 2023

