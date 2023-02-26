Tottenham Hotspur will face Chelsea in their next match at the English Premier League 2022/23. The London derby will kick off at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tottenham are coming into this match with a 2-0 win over West Ham. Meanwhile, Chelsea lost to Southampton in their previous outing. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022/23. The important match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 Match.

Tottenham vs Chelsea on Star Sports Network

Can #Chelsea find ways to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or will #AntonioConte outsmart the previous club he managed for? Tune-in, today 6 PM on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #LEIARS pic.twitter.com/Ai5zc2a8LB — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 26, 2023

