Urawa Red Diamonds will take on Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on Thursday, June 26. The Group E clash between Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey is being hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California. The Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey match is slated to start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: UEFA Europa Conference League Winners Suffer Shock Defeat As Mengao Become First Team To Qualify For Round of 16.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Matches

The final group stage matchday for Groups E and F awaits. 🙌#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 25, 2025

