Uruguay and South Korea are all set to take on each other in the opening Group H fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 24. The Uruguay vs South Korea Group H clash is set to be played in the Education City Stadium and is scheduled to start from 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the game between Uruguay and South Korea will be telecasted in the Sports 18 1/ 1 HD channels in English commentary and Sports 18 Khel in Hindi Commentary. Free live streaming of the game will be provided to the fans by the JioCinema app and website with commentary languages like Bangla, Tamil and Malayalam.

Uruguay vs South Korea Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

