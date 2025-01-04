Real Madrid will visit Valencia in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday January 4. The Valencia vs Real Madrid will be held at the Mestalla, Valencia, Spain and has a scheduled start time at 1: 30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, fans will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match on TV in India. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Vinicius Jr Awarded EFE Trophy for Best Ibero-American Player of 2024 After Stellar Season With Real Madrid (See Pic).

Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)