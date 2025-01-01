La Liga giants Real Madrid took to their official social media account and shared a picture of their star forward Vinicius Jr holding the EFE Trophy for Best Ibero-American Player of 2024. Vini Jr had a great 2024 as he won the FIFA Best Award for Men's Player of the Year and also grabbed the Best Men's Player Award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Although Vini Jr fell short of winning the Ballon d'Or, he still managed to win almost every individual in 2024 after his stellar performances for Real Madrid. Viktor Gyokeres Celebrates 62-Goal Milestone in 2024 With Sporting CP Teammates and Staff Members, Pic Goes Viral.

Vini Jr Wins EFE Trophy for Best Ibero-American Player of 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

