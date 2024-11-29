A dead rat was spotted by a fan at Old Trafford during the Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt match in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25. Taking to social media, the fan with the username '@Connor_Lomas' shared a picture of the dead rodent lying in a dirty puddle seemingly beneath one of the seats at the famous football stadium. "#mufc will let anyone in Old Trafford for £66, including dead animals apparently. Block N3401," the fan wrote while also sharing the details to confirm that it was a pic taken during the match. The picture soon went viral on social media and it invited a flurry of reactions from the netizens. Manchester United meanwhile, registered their first win under Ruben Amorim beating Bodo/Glimt 3-2. Manchester United 3–2 Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund Scores Brace, Alejandro Garnacho Nets One As Red Devils Secure First Win Under Boss Ruben Amorim.

