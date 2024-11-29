A dead rat was spotted by a fan at Old Trafford during the Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt match in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25. Taking to social media, the fan with the username '@Connor_Lomas' shared a picture of the dead rodent lying in a dirty puddle seemingly beneath one of the seats at the famous football stadium. "#mufc will let anyone in Old Trafford for £66, including dead animals apparently. Block N3401," the fan wrote while also sharing the details to confirm that it was a pic taken during the match. The picture soon went viral on social media and it invited a flurry of reactions from the netizens. Manchester United meanwhile, registered their first win under Ruben Amorim beating Bodo/Glimt 3-2. Manchester United 3–2 Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund Scores Brace, Alejandro Garnacho Nets One As Red Devils Secure First Win Under Boss Ruben Amorim.

Fan Shares Pic of Dead Rat at Old Trafford

Fan Confirms This was During Man United vs Bodo/Glimt Match

Wish I was lying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2MAMITAsMn — Connorlomas (@Connor_Lomas) November 28, 2024

'The Theatre of Dreams'

The theatre of dreams https://t.co/MfX1p7UBbj — Cathal Leedham (@cleedham_) November 29, 2024

'That Ground Needs Demolishing'

Nah that ground needs demolishing 😭 https://t.co/i3Y2LJDLSs — 🇯🇲 (@KieMc6) November 29, 2024

'Old Trafford Full of Rats'

I wasn't lying when I said #OldTrafford was full of rats 🤷🏾 https://t.co/UYLDlVr7Fu — Cactus Jack (@JackPakAttack) November 29, 2024

'Drink the Tea at Your Peril'

A lesson here from last night, drink the tea at your peril#mufc https://t.co/szij5CsFSr — Andy (@Themanicpatrol) November 29, 2024

Funny One

'State of This Club'

State of this club 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/JWe8PWC7zs — TR (@TrayOnline4) November 29, 2024

