Barcelona resume their LaLiga campaign to extend their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table. Villarreal will be taking on Barcelona in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, February 13. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal. The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, you can watch the Villarreal vs Barcelona match live on Sports18 SD. If you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Villarreal and Barcelona, you can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

