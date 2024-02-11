Arsenal will play West Ham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 11 following a win against Liverpool. The match will be played at the London Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester City 2–0 Everton, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne Back in Tandem as Citizens Keep Pressure on Liverpool in EPL Title Race.

West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast

Will #Arsenal maintain their momentum and clinch an all-important win getting closer to the league leaders as they visit London Stadium? Tune-in to #WHUARS, today, 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #WHUvARS pic.twitter.com/pG7HfmvPpN — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 11, 2024

