Following the win over Nottingham Forest, Arsenal ended their winless streak in the Premier League 2024-25 season. The side will look to put solid performance against their London rivals as they face West Ham next. The West Ham vs Arsenal match will be played at London Stadium, starting at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 30. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

West Ham vs Arsenal Live

Back in Premier League action ✊ pic.twitter.com/stoWsBZMaH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2024

