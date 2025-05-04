After the highs of UEFA Europa League 2024–25 earlier this week, Tottenham Hotspur will visit West Ham in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 4. The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match is set to be played at the London Stadium in London and begins at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the EPL 2024-25 in India, and fans can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Take Commanding Leads in UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Semifinals.

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024–25 Live

MATCHDAY! 🤍 🆚 West Ham 🏟️ London Stadium 🏆 Premier League ⏰ 2pm BST pic.twitter.com/TKlGBmfhw0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 4, 2025

