In the UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first leg Quarterfinal, VfL Wolfsburg women's football team are set to host giants FC Barcelona Femini (Barcelona women's football team). The VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first-leg Quarterfinal match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany on March 19 from 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing options for The VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first-leg Quarterfinal match in India. However, fans will be able to avail viewing options of the VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first-leg Quarterfinal match live streaming in India on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel. Real Madrid Boss Florentino Perez Helped Barcelona Register Dani Olmo, Called CSD President to Accept Catalan Club's Request: Report.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25:

