Strange things happen in sports and well, in another such occurrence, the Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham was delayed because the goals were too big and it needed to be sawed down! Yes, you read that right. A viral video clip emerged on social media where the goals were being measured and sawed down. According to Football Daily, the goals were tall by two inches and needed to be sawed down for the match to commence.

Watch The Video Here:

Hull City vs Birmingham City has been delayed because the goals are too big 🥅 They are currently being sawed 2 inches smaller 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fMMoQOdoyE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)