India national football team are set to participate in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The Blue Tigers will be replacing the Malaysia national football team in the tournament. As reported by Khel Now, the Indian football team will be playing Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4) (the dates mentioned in brackets are expected, not confirmed). It has been learned that these games will be the first matches for the new coach, who will be replacing Manolo Marquez. The final of the tournament is likely to be scheduled on September 8, 2025. AIFF Confirms Receiving 'Fake' Applications From Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez For the Role of India National Football Team Head Coach.

Indian Football Team To Play CAFA Nations Cup 2025

❗𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡 : The Indian National team is all set to replace Malaysia in the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 8 in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan India is likely to be placed in Group B where they will face Iran, Afghanistan and… pic.twitter.com/1FKaxMXLhx — Mohun Bagan Hub (@MohunBaganHub) July 28, 2025

