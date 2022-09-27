India fell to 0-3 defeat against Vietnam in the Hung Thinh Tournament 2022 in Ho Chin Minn City on September 27. The Blue Tigers' campaign in this friendly competition on a disappointed note. In their previous game, they shared the spoils with Singapore in a 1-1 draw.

India vs Vietnam match result:

FULL-TIME! We come to the end of the match as the referee blows his whistle. Not the best day for us, but the boys earned some valuable experience from these friendlies. 🇻🇳 3-0 🇮🇳 📺 https://t.co/NLb4lybUlz#VIEIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/djhNZweOS5 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 27, 2022

