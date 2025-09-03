India national U-23 football team will commence their AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers journey by taking on Bahrain in their first match. The India vs Bahrain AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers match will be played at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar. India is drawn into Group H of the qualifiers alongside Qatar, Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam. The India vs Bahrain AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers match will be played on September 3 and has aa scheduled start time of 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2025 match qualifiers on TV channels in India. There is no online live streaming viewing option of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2025 match qualifiers as well. CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Mehdi Taremi Scores As Iran Defeats India National Football Team 3–0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

India vs Bahrain AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India

