Indian Women's football team will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the final group stage game of the SAFF Women's Championships 2022 campaign today, September 13. The match will be played at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu. The IND vs BAN game has a start time of 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately there is no official broadcaster of the SAFF Championships in India. However, Elevensports.com could provide the online live streaming of the football match for the fans.

Check the Tweet about the match streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)