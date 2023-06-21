Ahead of the SAFF Championship 2023 comes a big announcement as DD Bharati announces that it will provide the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match on TV. The announcement comes as a sigh of relief for fans who were waiting to catch the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan match on Television. SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan Football Team's Arrival Delayed Due to Visa Issue.

DD Bharati to Provide IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 Match on TV

📢 SAFF Championship 2023 - LIVE on DD Network 📺 ⚽️ #INDvPAK - Today, India vs Nepal - June 24 & India vs Kuwait - June 27 from ⏰ 7:30 PM onwards LIVE on all platforms of DD Bharati 📺 Watch remaining matches on all platforms of DD Sports 📺#SAFFChampionship2023 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 21, 2023

