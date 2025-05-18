The India U19 football team won the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 after securing a thrilling victory in the penalty shootout against the Bangladesh U19 football team at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. After the end of regulation time, the scores were 1-1, which forced the match to go into the penalties. Indian captain Singamayum Shami scored the winning penalty as Blue Jolts registered a memorable win. Below is the viral video of India U-19's winning moment. Indian Football Team Wins SAFF U-19 Championship 2025; Blue Colts Clinch Title By Edging Past Bangladesh in Penalty Shootout.

Indian Football Team SAFF U-19 Championship Winning Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)