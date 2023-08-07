Indian Futsal Team is set to make history as they make their first international appearance against Bahrain. A 14-member India squad for the marquee clash was announced on Sunday, August 6. India will travel to Bahrain on Thursday, August 10 and they will play two games against the home team on August 12 and 14. Durand Cup 2023: Punjab FC Announce Squad Ahead of Clash Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Indian Futsal Team Set To Make International Debut Against Bahrain

Indian Futsal Team to make international debut against Bahrain ✨ Squad Details 👉 https://t.co/XmiStKMn8E#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/GMcdAkTFbY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 6, 2023

