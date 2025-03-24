Seventh-placed Shillong Lajong will be hosted by giants Inter Kashi, who are currently in the second spot in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 24. The Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong I-League football match will be held at Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, from 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports 2 TV Channel in India. The viewing options for live streaming of Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Gokulam Kerala FC Remain in Title Mix With 3–1 Win Over Nine-Man Namdhari FC.

Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2024-25:

