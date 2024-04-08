Inter Kashi and Sreenidhi Deccan will take on each other in their next of the I-League 2024. Sreenidhi are currently placed in the second spot in the I-League points table whereas Inter Kashi are in the fourth place. Inter Kashi will be hoping to win the match and push their rankings in the points table. The match will be played from 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal. The match can be viewed on the Eurosport Network whereas it can also be streamed on the FanCode app and Indian Football YouTube channel. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI

Inter Kashi vs Sreenidhi Deccan Live

