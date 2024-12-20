Fourth in the ongoing I-League 2024-25, Inter Kashi will square off against tenth-ranked Sreenidi Deccan on December 20, with the hope of getting over a loss in their last encounter. The Inter Kashi vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League match will be held at Kalyani Stadium and start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Inter Kashi vs Sreenidi Deccan match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India with Sony Sports Network as the official broadcast partner. Fans can find live streaming viewing options for Inter Kashi vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2024-25 on the newly launched SSEN app as well.

M A T C H D A Y 💪 The #DeccanWarriors⚔️ will take on Inter Kashi for their first away game of the season 🧡💚#WeAreSDFC #KSHISDEC pic.twitter.com/fedqeHlXNE — Sreenidi Deccan FC (@sreenidideccan) December 20, 2024

