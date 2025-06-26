In a one-sided Group F match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Borussia Dortmund prevailed over Ulsan Hyundai at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Daniel Svensson scored the only goal of the game, which came for the Bundesliga side in the 36th minute, after which Ulsan HD was always behind the nine-ball. This win ensured Borussia Dortmund topped Group F with seven points and qualified for the Round of 16. Real Madrid Legend Luka Modric Set to Join AC Milan After FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Borussia Dortmund Through To Round of 16

