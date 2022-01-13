Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez scored goals for Inter Milan and led the team to a 2-1 win over Juventus in the finals of the SuperCoppa Italiana 2021-22. Check out the goal highlights below.

Tweet:

📸 | ALBUM 😍 The photos we all wanted to see! 🏆#IMWinner ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/HjeYgOBHLC — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) January 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)