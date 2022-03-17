Juventus were left stunned by Villarreal as the Yellow Submarines beat Max Allegri's men 3-0 to progress to the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarterfinals. Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma scored for the visitors to help them win 3-2 on aggregate. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

🗒️ MATCH REPORT: Juventus 0-3 Villarreal (agg: 1-4). Villarreal stunned Juventus with three late goals to go through to the quarter-finals with a spring in their step...#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)