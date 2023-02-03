Juventus have entered the semifinal of Coppa Italia 2022-23 after defeating Lazio in their last match at the Allianz Stadium, Turin. Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer scored the only goal of the match for Massimiliano Allegri's side. This comes as a huge victory for Juventus after their recent points deduction in the Serie-A. Both sides failed to create chances but Juventus managed to keep control of the match. Now in the semifinal stage, Juventus will face defending champions Inter Milan. Raphael Varane, World Cup Winner With France, Announces Retirement From International Football.

Juventus 1–0 Lazio

Juventus vs Lazio Highlights

