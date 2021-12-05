Kerala Blasters registered their first win of the season as they beat in-form Odisha FC 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday, December 5. Alvaro Vazquez and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni were the scorers for Kerala Blasters while Nikhil Raj Murugesh Kumar found the net for Odisha FC. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

