Indian strikers Ishan Pandita finally secures a move from Jamshedpur FC to Kerala Blasters ahead of ISL 2023-24. Ishan, who has been playing in European lower division leagues came to India with FC Goa and then moved to Jamshedpur FC. Lack of starting XI time has been consistent with him and this time after his contract expired with Jamshedpur FC, he signed a two-year contract with one year extension clause for the Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters Announce Signing of Ishan Pandita

