As the football world gets ready for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, the famous lookalike of Kim Jong-un, Howard X shared a sarcastic video of himself. In the video, Howard was seen lobbying for the 2030 FIFA World Cup to be held in North Korea. The video has now gone viral among football fans. Through the Instagram post, Howard also took a dig at the exploitation of workers in Qatar and local rules for LGBTQ+ community members. Kylian Mbappe Looks Chilled Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina vs France, See Instagram Post.

Kim Jong-un Lookalike Howard X Lobbying for North Korea 2030

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard X - Kim Jong Un A貨金正恩 (@kimjongunlookalike)

