Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick but more importantly helped France equalise 3-3 against Argentina in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022. Mbappe converted a penalty to score a hat-trick in the 118th minute in Extra Time. Mbappe earlier netted a brace inside 97 seconds when the game was nearing towards the end of second half.

Kylian Mbappe Hat-trick Goal

